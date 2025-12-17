MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

International exchange division winners and the sweets division winners pose for a group photo during the 2025 Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 members partnered with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni members for the race. The Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon helped build camaraderie through friendly competition, as well as winners receiving awards for being one of the top three teams in different categories, including primary school-aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)