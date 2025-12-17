MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 leadership walk a lap around a track during the 2025 Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon helped build camaraderie through friendly competition, as well as winners receiving awards for being one of the top three teams in different categories, including primary school-aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|12.07.2025
|12.18.2025 00:52
|9450403
|251207-M-HB515-1982
|6892x4597
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
