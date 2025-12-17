(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025 [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    International exchange division winners from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Fleet Air Wing 31 and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Communication Strategy and Operations combined team pose for a group photo during the 2025 Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon helped build camaraderie through friendly competition, as well as winners receiving awards for being one of the top three teams in different categories, including primary school-aged, international, and best costume. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 00:57
    Photo ID: 9450405
    VIRIN: 251207-M-HB515-2149
    Resolution: 8035x5359
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Relay Marathon 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship Relay Marathon
    Marines
    competition
    Sailors
    Japan
    marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery