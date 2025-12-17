62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Williamson, 62d Maintenance Squadron Hydro craftsman, checks a leak found within a C-17 Globemaster III engine during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group used the exercise to develop interoperability with Australian partners, and determine the most effective maintenance practices during coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)