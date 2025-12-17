(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Williamson, 62d Maintenance Squadron Hydro craftsman, checks a leak found within a C-17 Globemaster III engine during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group used the exercise to develop interoperability with Australian partners, and determine the most effective maintenance practices during coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9450351
    VIRIN: 251212-F-FZ485-1333
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    USAF
    MXG
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    maintenance
    U.S. Air Force
    OKSB
    Operation KENNY STRIKES BACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery