(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Qyire Howard, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, refuels a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 14, 2025. Next to ensuring each C-17 was ready to operate during OKSB, Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group worked alongside Australian counterparts to share equipment, learn best practices, and determine the best courses of action necessary to keep Team McChord’s aircraft ready to fly throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9450348
    VIRIN: 251214-F-FZ485-1047
    Resolution: 5221x3474
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK
    62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    USAF
    MXG
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    maintenance
    U.S. Air Force
    OKSB
    Operation KENNY STRIKES BACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery