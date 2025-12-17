62d MXG Participates in Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adan Sanchez, 62d Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural maintainer, removes pitot tube covers from a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Dec. 12, 2025. Next to ensuring each C-17 was ready to operate during OKSB, Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group worked alongside Australian counterparts to share equipment, learn best practices, and determine the best courses of action necessary to keep Team McChord’s aircraft ready to fly throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9450347
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-FZ485-1069
|Resolution:
|5897x3924
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
