USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

251215-N-KW492-1165

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hunter Gossett, from Ohio, demonstrates cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques on a simulated patient during training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 15, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)