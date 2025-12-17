USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) CIWS PACFIRE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251215-N-KW492-1129

U.S. Navy Chief Fire Controlman Stephen Harrell, from Virginia, communicates with the remote-control station operator during a phalanx close-in weapon system pre-aim calibration fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 15, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)