    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) CIWS PACFIRE [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) CIWS PACFIRE

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251215-N-KW492-1162
    U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Conrad Klos operates the local control station of a phalanx close-in weapon system during a pre-aim calibration fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 15, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arcia

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9450114
    VIRIN: 251215-N-KW492-1162
    Resolution: 4010x3633
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) CIWS PACFIRE [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

