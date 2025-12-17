(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    412th Test Wing Supports F-16 Crash [Image 4 of 4]

    412th Test Wing Supports F-16 Crash

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Mary Kozaitis 

    412th Test Wing   

    San Bernardino Fire Chief, Bruce Groves, briefs 412th Test Wing Deputy Commander, Col. James Hayes, at the aircraft crash site, where he rescued the pilot after safely ejecting. (Air Force Photo by Mary Kozaitis)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:48
    VIRIN: 251204-F-MK123-6220
    This work, 412th Test Wing Supports F-16 Crash [Image 4 of 4], by Mary Kozaitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

