Staff. Sgt. Eisa Adam and Senior Airman Connor Huggins, 412th Test Wing Security Forces, secure and patrol the perimeter of the F-16 crash site in a remote area of Trona, Calif, to restrict unauthorized visitors. (Air Force Photo by Mary Kozaitis)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9449612
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-MK123-4916
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|807.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Test Wing Supports F-16 Crash [Image 4 of 4], by Mary Kozaitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.