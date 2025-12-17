412th Test Wing Supports F-16 Crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight within the 412th Civil Engineer Group, including Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gates, EOD operations section chief and Staff Sgt. Jordy Behrens, EOD apprentice, travel together to get closer to the crash site. (Air Force Photo by Mary Kozaitis)