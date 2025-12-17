Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army discuss strategies and future plans at U.S. Army Sustainment Command with Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC Command Sergeant Major, and Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general.