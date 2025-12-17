Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army discuss strategies and future plans at U.S. Army Sustainment Command with Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC Command Sergeant Major, and Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9449214
|VIRIN:
|251215-O-YO974-1003
|Resolution:
|5330x3553
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.