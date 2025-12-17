(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army discuss strategies and future plans at U.S. Army Sustainment Command with Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC Command Sergeant Major, and Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9449214
    VIRIN: 251215-O-YO974-1003
    Resolution: 5330x3553
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal
    Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery