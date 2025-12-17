(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal

    Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army, receive a tour of the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. During the visit, they viewed a small unmanned aircraft system and discussed how advanced manufacturing capabilities support modernization, readiness, and innovation across the Army enterprise.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:19
    This work, Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal
    Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal
    Mingus and Obadal meet with Rock Island Arsenal leadership

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Mingus
    Obadal

