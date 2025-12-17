Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal

Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army, receive a tour of the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. During the visit, they viewed a small unmanned aircraft system and discussed how advanced manufacturing capabilities support modernization, readiness, and innovation across the Army enterprise.
