Mingus and Obadal visit Rock Island Arsenal

Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, and Hon. Michael Obadal, under secretary of the Army, receive a tour of the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. During the visit, they viewed a small unmanned aircraft system and discussed how advanced manufacturing capabilities support modernization, readiness, and innovation across the Army enterprise.