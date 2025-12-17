Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, views track shoe examples in the foundry area at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. The JMTC, the Army’s only vertically integrated metal manufacturer, plays a critical role in sustaining readiness and modernization by producing essential components for armored vehicles and other equipment.