    Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 3]

    Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, views track shoe examples in the foundry area at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. The JMTC, the Army’s only vertically integrated metal manufacturer, plays a critical role in sustaining readiness and modernization by producing essential components for armored vehicles and other equipment.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:19
    This work, Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS

