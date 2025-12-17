Gen. James Mingus, chief of staff of the Army, views track shoe examples in the foundry area at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Dec. 15, 2025. The JMTC, the Army’s only vertically integrated metal manufacturer, plays a critical role in sustaining readiness and modernization by producing essential components for armored vehicles and other equipment.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9449195
|VIRIN:
|251215-O-YO974-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mingus visits Rock Island Arsenal [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.