(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training [Image 35 of 35]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company participate in a rescue simulation during exercise Capital Shield 2025 at the Audi Stadium, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The annual exercise brings federal, state, and local agencies together to realistically test interagency operability during a crisis impacting the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:10
    Photo ID: 9449187
    VIRIN: 250915-A-H0992-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training [Image 35 of 35], by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training
    911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery