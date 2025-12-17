911th TREC Audi Stadium Rescue Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company participate in a rescue simulation during exercise Capital Shield 2025 at the Audi Stadium, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The annual exercise brings federal, state, and local agencies together to realistically test interagency operability during a crisis impacting the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)