    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year [Image 3 of 3]

    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Pic 4 – This year’s U.S. Army Materiel Command 2025 Career Counselor of the Year – Sgt. 1st Class Mark Tollefson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    This work, ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year [Image 3 of 3], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year
    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year
    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year

    ASC Soldier wins AMC’s Career Counselor of Year

    retention
    career counselor
    NCOs
    AMC
    ASC

