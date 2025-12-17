Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, then-deputy commanding general (now commanding general), and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, then-deputy commanding general (now commanding general), and then-Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, U.S. Army Materiel Command, present the command’s 2025 Career Counselor of the Year trophy to Sgt. 1st Class Mark Tollefson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Sept. 11, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (Photo by Sgt. Maj. Alexander Croteau, AMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ASC Soldier wins AMC's Career Counselor of Year

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldier won in a Career Counselor of the Year competition in a stellar display of expertise.

For Sgt. 1st Class Mark Tollefson, earning the U.S. Army Materiel Command 2025 Career Counselor of the Year award is a dream come true. While the saying goes “third time’s a charm,” for Tollefson, success came on his fourth attempt.

“My overall mission is to reenlist Soldiers on a long-term basis and to provide counseling to them on their career and possibilities in the Army,” said Tollefson, who hails from Cushing, Minnesota. “Even if they don’t see themselves in the (active-duty) Army, I support them in transitioning into different roles such as the Guard and Reserve.”

After four attempts, this was Tollefson’s first win in the Career Counselor of the Year competition. Having served as a career counselor for six years following more than a decade as a military policeman, he said the transition has given him the chance to continue serving Soldiers while also finding a healthier balance between his professional and personal life.

To become a career counselor, a Soldier must volunteer, be nominated, and attend the nine-week Career Counselor Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The AMC competition, held in September at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, brought together the top career counselors and retention noncommissioned officers from across AMC. They competed in the Army Fitness Test, a written exam, a mystery event, and culminated with a Career Counselor of the Year board.

The mystery event involved a scenario where senior career counselors addressed a brigade's failure to meet its retention mission over the past two years. Competitors were tasked with briefing leadership on their plan to transform the culture of the brigade and enhance retention efforts.

“I think it’s important to promote open communication and build trust within our ranks because a supportive community boosts morale and helps everyone feel confident in their choices. Ultimately, I want to contribute to the success and well-being of every Soldier, recognizing that their unique experiences and aspirations are crucial to the effectiveness of our unit,” Tollefson said.

Career counselors are key to keeping experienced Soldiers in the Army by providing them with information to advise them on future opportunities and meet the service’s retention goals.

“As a noncommissioned officer, my experience helps me guide Soldiers in achieving their personal and professional goals,” Tollefson said.

Tollefson recalled one Soldier he helped acquire a new military occupation specialty to become a respiratory specialist.

“At a time when she felt certain about leaving the Army, I was able to provide her with valuable insights and options that would benefit both her future career and the Army. This experience reinforced the importance of mentorship and proactive career planning in helping Soldiers achieve their goals,” he explained.

AMC, ASC’s higher headquarters, successfully met its retention goals for fiscal year 2025, ensuring the Army keeps its most capable and experienced Soldiers in uniform. By doing so, AMC strengthens operational readiness while delivering precision sustainment and materiel support to a global expeditionary force, from the strategic support area to the tactical edge, across the full spectrum of conflict in support of the joint force.

Likewise, ASC, the logistical arm of AMC, has achieved a 100% retention rate for the current fiscal year. ASC oversees logistics and sustainment for Army units worldwide, ensuring Soldiers have the equipment, supplies, and support they need, precisely when and where they need it.

Additionally, Tollefson was previously recognized as the “top producer” for retention in the medium-sized battalion category for U.S. Army Europe-Africa in 2024.

Tollefson said he believes that being approachable and actively listening to Soldiers has led to his success as a career counselor. He hopes to help Soldiers make informed decisions that fit their personal and professional goals.

“I believe honesty, active listening, effective communication, and problem solving are some of the traits that can make any counselor be successful,” he said. “I think it’s important to promote open communication and build trust within our ranks because a supportive community boosts morale and helps everyone feel confident in their choices.”

Besides ASC, Tollefson’s office supports two other major subordinate commands within AMC – U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – and any other area Soldiers needing a career counselor.

While each organization has retention goals, leadership says it’s more than just numbers on a spreadsheet.

“Retention isn’t just about numbers, it’s about keeping the right Soldiers in the fight,” said then-Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, AMC’s 18th command sergeant major during the event, held in September. “Every reenlistment strengthens our formations, and ensures our warfighters have the support they need to win.”

Sellers said that retaining top-performing Soldiers is essential to sustaining the Army’s ability to respond to global threats and support combat operations.

“Our mission is clear; to sustain the warfighter,” said Sgt. Maj. Melissa Torres, AMC’s senior command career counselor. “As a uniquely structured and geographically dispersed command, AMC faces a demanding operational landscape. In this environment, retaining the best Soldiers – those who are trained, motivated and ready to lead – is not just important, it is essential.”

Tollefson will now represent AMC at next April’s Army-level competition.

Editor’s note: Some information for this article was previously released in other Army products.