Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, then-deputy commanding general (now commanding general), and then-Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, U.S. Army Materiel Command, present the command’s 2025 Career Counselor of the Year trophy to Sgt. 1st Class Mark Tollefson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Sept. 11, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. (Photo by Sgt. Maj. Alexander Croteau, AMC Public Affairs)
ASC Soldier wins AMC's Career Counselor of Year
