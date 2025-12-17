22nd MEU(SOC) | Amphibious Operations During Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), offload from a landing craft, air cushion during amphibious operations in Port au Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)