    22nd MEU(SOC) | Amphibious Operations During Deployment

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Amphibious Operations During Deployment

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion arrives on a beach landing zone during amphibious operations in Port au Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:45
    Photo ID: 9448873
    VIRIN: 251206-M-DB868-1048
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Amphibious Operations During Deployment, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMPHIB
    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    USMC
    CaribOps
    IWOARG - 22NDMEU(SOC)

