22nd MEU(SOC) | Amphibious Operations During Deployment

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion arrives on a beach landing zone during amphibious operations in Port au Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)