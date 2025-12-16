USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management Branch, Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains the engineering design process to fifth-grade students during a Department of Defense STARBASE Military Chat session at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program introduces students to STEM careers through hands-on learning and interaction with military and civilian professionals. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9448261
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-XB412-3029
|Resolution:
|6252x4084
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
