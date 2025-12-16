USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management Branch, Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains the engineering design process to fifth-grade students during a Department of Defense STARBASE Military Chat session at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program introduces students to STEM careers through hands-on learning and interaction with military and civilian professionals. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry)