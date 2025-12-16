(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

    USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management Branch, Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains the engineering design process to fifth-grade students during a Department of Defense STARBASE Military Chat session at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program introduces students to STEM careers through hands-on learning and interaction with military and civilian professionals. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry)

    USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington
    USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

