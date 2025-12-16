USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management Branch, Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, answers questions from fifth-grade students while discussing real-world engineering projects during a Department of Defense STARBASE presentation at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina. The outreach event highlights how engineers solve problems and support communities through infrastructure and environmental projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry)