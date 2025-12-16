USACE Engineer Engages Fifth Graders Through STARBASE STEM Program in Wilmington

Photo By Ernest Henry | WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management...... read more read more Photo By Ernest Henry | WILMINGTON, N.C. (Dec. 10, 2024) — Ray Mullins, P.E., chief of the Asset Management Branch, Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, answers questions from fifth-grade students while discussing real-world engineering projects during a Department of Defense STARBASE presentation at the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Wilmington, North Carolina. The outreach event highlights how engineers solve problems and support communities through infrastructure and environmental projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry) see less | View Image Page

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is expanding its commitment to STEM outreach through a growing partnership with the Department of Defense STARBASE program, a collaboration designed to introduce fifth-grade students to real careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The initiative began in early 2025 after Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist Tiffany Treusch learned about the program and recognized its potential for community impact. “The program was introduced to me as a great way to connect with students already engaging in hands-on STEM lessons,” she said. “Giving back to the community, engaging our youth and talking about success at any age is important, so I requested permission to partner with STARBASE.”

Each Wednesday, Wilmington District volunteers participate in STARBASE’s weekly Military Chat, spending an hour with two fifth-grade classes to share their career paths, the tools they use, their education and, when applicable, their military service. Treusch recruited volunteers across the district, including veterans, to support the effort.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “The feedback from STARBASE Director David Glenn is always inspiring,” Treusch said. “He tells me the kids ask great questions and love learning how the Corps supports both military and civilian communities.”

For STARBASE Director David Glenn, the partnership directly supports the program’s mission. “Kids need real models in their lives,” Glenn said. “This lets them meet scientists and engineers working in their own community — not a far-off idea, but real people improving waterways, rebuilding beaches and protecting infrastructure.”

Glenn said students often recognize the projects discussed. “They’ll say, ‘I saw the dredge near my bridge,’ or, ‘They’re doing beach renourishment where my family goes.’ That makes engineering real.” He noted the STARBASE program will reach more than 1,400 fifth graders this year.

Among the district’s rotating presenters is Ray Mullins, P.E., who has participated three times. “I love interacting with the kids,” Mullins said. “There’s always one or two who are really listening — you can see the wheels turning because I was once that kid.” He believes early exposure matters: “I never met an engineer growing up. If I had, I would’ve taken a different path earlier.”

The partnership continues to expand, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers and problem-solvers across coastal North Carolina.