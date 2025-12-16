(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Sigonella, Keep Sigonella Beautiful event [Image 4 of 5]

    NAS Sigonella, Keep Sigonella Beautiful event

    SICILY, ITALY

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Jeanne Ruiz gathers clippings during a Keep Sigonella Beautiful landscaping event at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Dec. 16, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 07:31
    Photo ID: 9447688
    VIRIN: 251216-N-SH698-1037
    Resolution: 1961x1961
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SICILY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAS Sigonella, Keep Sigonella Beautiful event [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

