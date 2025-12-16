NAS Sigonella, Keep Sigonella Beautiful event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Cedar Luffman trims a tree during a Keep Sigonella Beautiful landscaping event at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Dec. 16, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)