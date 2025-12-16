USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Jaiden H., a student from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program, received a $1,500 scholarship from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation. The scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to students' development in their chosen sport.