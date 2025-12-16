USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Jaiden H., a student from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program, received a $1,500 scholarship from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation. The scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to students' development in their chosen sport.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 07:01
|Photo ID:
|9447683
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-A4479-1002
|Resolution:
|2813x3191
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
