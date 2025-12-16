(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Yadriel A., a student from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program, received a $1,500 scholarship from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation. The scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to students' development in their chosen sport.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9447682
    VIRIN: 251210-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 57.12 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

