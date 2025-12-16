California Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Joshua Fry, center, assistant anti-terrorism/force protection (ATFP) officer for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, promotes to 1st Lt. during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine photo by Master Sgt. Bella Campbell)