    California Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    California Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps

    BAHRAIN

    12.09.2025

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Joshua Fry, center, assistant anti-terrorism/force protection (ATFP) officer for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, promotes to 1st Lt. during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine photo by Master Sgt. Bella Campbell)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 03:46
    VIRIN: 251210-M-M0309-3369
    Location: BH
    Hometown: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
