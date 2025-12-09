California Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Joshua Fry, assistant anti-terrorism officer, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, was promoted, Dec. 8.

A native of Lompoc, California, Fry earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University in 2019. He commissioned in the Marine Corps in 2023 from officer candidate school.

“I really feel like I’ve grown a lot in the past couple of years,” said Fry. “I’ve got a different view of the world and our Corps. I will continue to serve and love fighting for our U.S. Constitution.”

Fry currently serves as the deputy anti-terrorism/force protection (ATFP) & law enforcement officer at TF 51/5. ATFP entails the defensive measures taken to safeguard personnel, families, facilities and resources from terrorist attacks. Fry’s primary duties include coordinating with other command’s ATFP in support of operations and serving as the subject matter expert for his command leadership.

“Since arriving, 1st Lt. Fry has truly been value added,” said Lt. Col. Kyle May, deputy director of operations at TF 51/5th MEB, and Fry’s reviewing officer. “He continues to lead from the front, adapt to a very dynamic environment, and learn from his fellow Marines. All of us look forward to his continued success and growth as a Marine officer.”

Fry’s new rank was pinned by his ATFP Chief, Master Sgt. Bella Campbell. His fellow Marine officers, Anti-Terrorism Officer Capt. Naro Neang, and operations officers Lt. Col. Alex Goodman and Lt. Col. Jabbar Goughnour, were also in attendance.

