California Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Marine Capt. Naro Neang, left, anti-terrorism/force protection (ATFP) officer for Task Force (TF) 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, reaffirms the oath of office for 1st Lt. Joshua Fry, right, assistant ATFP officer for TF 51/5, right, during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine photo by Master Sgt. Bella Campbell)