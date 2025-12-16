(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Ella Haendel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    During the official lighting of the holiday tree the community did a countdown to turn the switch to light up the night. At each location two little helpers assisted Santa and Nikolaus in lighting the holiday tree. (Photo Credit: Ella Haendel, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9447575
    VIRIN: 251203-A-TA702-8085
    Resolution: 6144x4098
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings [Image 3 of 3], by Ella Haendel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings
    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings
    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-E
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    BetterInBavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery