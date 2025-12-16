(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

    USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    This year’s tree lighting ceremony on Tower Barracks also featured a new highlight: the first illumination of the historic 43-meter water tower, built in 1910 by the Bavarian Army and still standing after two world wars. Organizers described the tower as a symbol of enduring German-American partnership. (Photo by Natalie Simmel, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs Office)

