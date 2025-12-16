USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

This year’s tree lighting ceremony on Tower Barracks also featured a new highlight: the first illumination of the historic 43-meter water tower, built in 1910 by the Bavarian Army and still standing after two world wars. Organizers described the tower as a symbol of enduring German-American partnership. (Photo by Natalie Simmel, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs Office)
