USAG Bavaria starts festive season with annual tree lightings

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated the start of the winter holiday season with tree lighting ceremonies Dec. 1 through 9 at Rose and Tower barracks and the Hohenfels and Garmisch communities .



Approximately 2,500 German and American guests gathered at the holiday tree lighting ceremonies in Tower Barracks, Rose Barracks, Hohenfels and Garmisch and enjoyed holiday markets booths manned by units and volunteers, holiday carols sung by the local schools and the main spectacle – a visit from Santa Claus and Nikolaus, who arrived by fire engine instead of reindeer sleigh.



“Grüß Gott, happy holidays and welcome to the USAG Bavaria Christmas tree lighting ceremony!” said Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, USAG Bavaria commander during his remarks at Tower Barracks. “It’s wonderful to have you here celebrating with us as we officially kick off the holiday season!”



During remarks, garrison leaders thanked the units, organizations and volunteers who supported the event.



“Thank you all for coming out tonight,” Flanagan said. “Please enjoy the great program this evening with lots of fun for everyone.”



Musical performances for Tower Barracks and Rose Barracks were provided by the Gymnasium Eschenbach, Netzaberg Elementary School, Netzaberg Middle School, Vilseck Elementary School and Vilseck High School. During the official lighting of the holiday tree the community did a countdown to turn the switch to light up the night. At each location two little helpers assisted Santa and Nikolaus in lighting the holiday tree.



Festivities started Dec. 1 at the Tower Barracks parade field; continued Dec. 2 at Rocket Park at USAG Bavaria – Hohenfels with a parade and holiday market; continued Dec. 3 at the Exchange parking lot at Rose Barracks with the Dragoon ride, a parade displaying decorated and lit-up military vehicles, distributing sweets to the community and concluded Dec. 9 at the Pete Burke Community Center in Garmisch.



Visitors browsed holiday booths offering ornaments, handmade decorations and seasonal treats and after the arrival of Santa Clause and Nikolaus children lined up for photos and sweets.



During all four events roughly 1100 children lined up to meet Santa or Nikolaus and receive small treats.



This year’s ceremony on Tower Barracks also featured a new highlight: the first illumination of the historic 43-meter water tower, built in 1910 by the Bavarian Army and still standing after two world wars. Organizers described the tower as a symbol of enduring German-American partnership.



A special thank you to all the organizers, helpers, and volunteers who made the events possible:



- Tower Barracks and Rose Barracks fire departments

- Better Opportunities for Single Solders

- 41st Field Artillery Brigade (6 Units)

- 7th Army Training Command

- 18th Military Police Brigade

- 2nd Cavalry Regiment

- the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment

- 928th Contracting Battalion

- USAG Bavaria Headquarters and Headquarters Company

- Bavaria Community & Spouses' Club (BCSC)

- Scouts of America Troop 261

- United Service Organizations

- Veterans of Foreign Wars

- Protestant Women of the Chapel

- Religious Support Office

- Directorate of Public Works

- German-American KONTAKT Club

- German-American Community Council DAGA

- Bundeswehr

- USAG Bavaria Family and MWR

- Directorate of Emergency Services

- Service Credit union and Community Bank

- Edelweiss Hotel

- PTA and Community Club

- The Exchange



For pictures of the Tower Barracks event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCCu3K



For pictures of the Rose Barracks event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCCGaF



Hohenfels held its annual Holiday in Lights, Dec. 2: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCCJsU



And Garmisch held its annual tree lighting and Winterfest, Dec. 9.: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCDpzU