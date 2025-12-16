(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego

    USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251215-N-IP019-2152
    Seaman Dream Onwuegbuchu, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heaves mooring lines as the ship is moored to the pier during a sea and anchor evolution, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 23:51
    Photo ID: 9447446
    VIRIN: 251215-N-IP019-2152
    Resolution: 4652x2948
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNavy
    ESG-3
    US3rdFleet
    SurfaceWarrior
    USSEssex
    LHD_2

