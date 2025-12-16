USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego

251215-N-IP019-2152
Seaman Dream Onwuegbuchu, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heaves mooring lines as the ship is moored to the pier during a sea and anchor evolution, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
