USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego

251215-N-IP019-2152

Seaman Dream Onwuegbuchu, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heaves mooring lines as the ship is moored to the pier during a sea and anchor evolution, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)