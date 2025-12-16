251215-N-GN902-1009
Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Yousemika Lordeus, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses sound power telephone during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.