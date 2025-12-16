USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251215-N-GN902-1004

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Miguel Figueroa, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Auger, right, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), stand watch as a look outs during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)