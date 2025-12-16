251215-N-GN902-1004
Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Miguel Figueroa, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Auger, right, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), stand watch as a look outs during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, Dec. 15, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9447442
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-GN902-1004
|Resolution:
|4490x2993
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts sea and anchor as it returns to Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.