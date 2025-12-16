C7F Band Hosts Annual Holiday Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 14, 2025) - Musician Seaman Andrew DelNagro of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the "All Hands for the Holidays: A Joint Celebration Concert" Sunday, December 14 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Theater. The concert has been a holiday tradition in Yokosuka over the last decade with base community members and their guests typically filling the theater's auditorium to standing room only. This year marks the second time the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Band, the Department of Defense Education Activity's Nile C. Kinnick High School Drumline and the school's choir all joined in the celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)