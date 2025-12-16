(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C7F Band Hosts Annual Holiday Concert

    C7F Band Hosts Annual Holiday Concert

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 14, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Mari Arreola of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the "All Hands for the Holidays: A Joint Celebration Concert" Sunday, December 14 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Theater. The concert has been a holiday tradition in Yokosuka over the last decade with base community members and their guests typically filling the theater's auditorium to standing room only. This year marks the second time the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Band, the Department of Defense Education Activity's Nile C. Kinnick High School Drumline and the school's choir all joined in the celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 23:44
    Photo ID: 9447435
    VIRIN: 251214-N-FG395-1550
    Resolution: 5358x4019
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Band Hosts Annual Holiday Concert, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

