FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 14, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Tinki Yu of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the "All Hands for the Holidays: A Joint Celebration Concert" Sunday, December 14 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Theater. The concert has been a holiday tradition in Yokosuka over the last decade with base community members and their guests typically filling the theater's auditorium to standing room only. This year marks the second time the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Band, the Department of Defense Education Activity's Nile C. Kinnick High School Drumline and the school's choir all joined in the celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9447437
|VIRIN:
|251214-N-FG395-1427
|Resolution:
|11648x8736
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Band Hosts Annual Holiday Concert [Image 31 of 31], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.