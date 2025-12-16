(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CASCOM Holds Town Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    CASCOM Holds Town Hall

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    MG Sean Davis hosted his first town hall as CASCOM Commanding General, bringing Soldiers, Civilians, and Families together to strengthen communication and transparency across the command.
    During the event, the CASCOM command team proudly recognized Soldiers and Civilians for their exemplary service, honoring their dedication and impact on the mission.
    The town hall also featured an open Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with leadership and share ideas that will shape the way forward.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9446349
    VIRIN: 251216-O-SV016-3051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CASCOM Holds Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

