CASCOM Holds Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MG Sean Davis hosted his first town hall as CASCOM Commanding General, bringing Soldiers, Civilians, and Families together to strengthen communication and transparency across the command.

During the event, the CASCOM command team proudly recognized Soldiers and Civilians for their exemplary service, honoring their dedication and impact on the mission.

The town hall also featured an open Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with leadership and share ideas that will shape the way forward.