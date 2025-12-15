Physician Automobile Emblem

An automobile emblem from the mid-20th century identifying, Dr. Bernhard Glanckopf (1897-1985), as a dentist. (M-762.10134) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
Extended: The automobile emblem was mounted above the vehicle’s license plate. Glanckopf was from Alexandria, Virginia.
|12.09.2025
|12.16.2025 09:53
|9445226
|251209-D-FY143-1008
|3208x4812
|4.53 MB
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
