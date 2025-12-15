Physician Automobile Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An automobile emblem from the mid-20th century identifying, Dr. Bernhard Glanckopf (1897-1985), as a dentist. (M-762.10134) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended: The automobile emblem was mounted above the vehicle’s license plate. Glanckopf was from Alexandria, Virginia.