    Physician Automobile Emblem

    Physician Automobile Emblem

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    An automobile emblem from the mid-20th century identifying, Dr. Bernhard Glanckopf (1897-1985), as a dentist. (M-762.10134) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Extended: The automobile emblem was mounted above the vehicle’s license plate. Glanckopf was from Alexandria, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 9445226
    VIRIN: 251209-D-FY143-1008
    Resolution: 3208x4812
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Physicians
    Automobiles
    Dentists
    Emblems and Insignia

