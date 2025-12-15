Physician Automobile Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An automobile emblem from the mid-20th century identifying, Dr. Frederick Donn (1918—1987), as a physician.

(M-762.10055) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended: The automobile emblem was mounted above the vehicle’s license plate. Donn was a member of the medical staff at Suburban Hospital.