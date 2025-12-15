Physician Automobile Emblem

An automobile emblem from the mid-20th century identifying, Dr. Frederick Donn (1918—1987), as a physician.
(M-762.10055) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
Extended: The automobile emblem was mounted above the vehicle’s license plate. Donn was a member of the medical staff at Suburban Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9445224
|VIRIN:
|251209-D-FY143-1006
|Resolution:
|5068x3379
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
