(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physician Automobile Emblem [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Physician Automobile Emblem

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    An automobile emblem from the early 20th century identifying Dr. Max Miller (1858—1932), as a physician. (M- 762.00010) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Extended: Dr. Miller was from Newton, Kansas. According to his grandson, it was mounted on an REO two-cylinder touring car, which was the second automobile in Harvey County, Kansas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 9445225
    VIRIN: 251209-D-FY143-1004
    Resolution: 5349x3566
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physician Automobile Emblem [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physician Automobile Emblem
    Physician Automobile Emblem
    Physician Automobile Emblem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physicians
    Automobiles
    Dentists
    Emblems and Insignia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery