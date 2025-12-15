An automobile emblem from the early 20th century identifying Dr. Max Miller (1858—1932), as a physician. (M- 762.00010) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
Extended: Dr. Miller was from Newton, Kansas. According to his grandson, it was mounted on an REO two-cylinder touring car, which was the second automobile in Harvey County, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9445225
|VIRIN:
|251209-D-FY143-1004
|Resolution:
|5349x3566
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physician Automobile Emblem [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.