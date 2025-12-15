Physician Automobile Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An automobile emblem from the early 20th century identifying Dr. Max Miller (1858—1932), as a physician. (M- 762.00010) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended: Dr. Miller was from Newton, Kansas. According to his grandson, it was mounted on an REO two-cylinder touring car, which was the second automobile in Harvey County, Kansas.