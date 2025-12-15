379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hunnicutt, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop noncommissioned officer in charge, places washers on a group of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft main landing gear wheel bolts within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2025. Aircraft maintenance technicians work together disassembling, inspecting and repairing a steady supply of wheels and tires ensuring aircraft are capable of providing aerial refueling capabilities on demand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)