U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hunnicutt, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop noncommissioned officer in charge, places washers on a group of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft main landing gear wheel bolts within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2025. Aircraft maintenance technicians work together disassembling, inspecting and repairing a steady supply of wheels and tires ensuring aircraft are capable of providing aerial refueling capabilities on demand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9444999
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-ZJ473-2064
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.