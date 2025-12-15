(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hunnicutt, left, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Erica Masters, right, 379th EMXS wheel and tire technician, torque the bolts on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft main landing gear wheel and tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2025. Technicians assigned to the 379th EMXS are responsible for in-depth maintenance and inspection of various aviation components, ensuring the continued operation of aircraft providing power projection anywhere in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9444995
    VIRIN: 251201-F-ZJ473-2197
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    tire
    aircraft
    maintenance
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery