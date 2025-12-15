379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron maintainers inspect and repair KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Hunnicutt, left, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire shop noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Ryan Adair, right, 379th EMXS wheel and tire technician, torque the bolts on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft main landing gear wheel and tire within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 1, 2025. Technicians assigned to the 379th EMXS are responsible for in-depth maintenance and inspection of various aviation components, ensuring the continued operation of aircraft providing power projection anywhere in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)